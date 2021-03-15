Hispanic Religious Vest Receives Praise At Slotin

-
-
Michaan's GALLERY AUCTION
Mar 20-20, 2021Michaan's Traditional Furnishings & Old Masters Auction
Mar 19-19, 2021
-
McMurray Cataloged Auction #74
Feb 23-27, 2021
-
Published: March 15, 2021
BUFORD, GA. – A handmade ink-decorated vest with religious symbolism and text rose to the heavens for $8,750 at Slotin Folk Art’s March 13 sale. Believed to be by a Hispanic artist, the vest was estimated to date to the 1930s or 1940s. It featured Latin text with individual symbols and elements.
The sale also featured a wide variety of sideshow banners, Outsider art, a tramp art collection and more.
Watch for a full review in a future issue.
Time Capsule Schroeder Collection Banks Over $3 Million For Bertoia
March 16, 2021
Arts & Crafts Furniture Sweeps For Americana Auctions
March 16, 2021
Collecting Stories: The Invention Of Folk Art
March 16, 2021
5 Church Hill Road / Newtown, CT 06470
Mon - Fri / 8:00 am - 5:01 pm
(203) 426-8036