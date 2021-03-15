Hispanic Religious Vest Receives Praise At Slotin

BUFORD, GA. – A handmade ink-decorated vest with religious symbolism and text rose to the heavens for $8,750 at Slotin Folk Art’s March 13 sale. Believed to be by a Hispanic artist, the vest was estimated to date to the 1930s or 1940s. It featured Latin text with individual symbols and elements.

The sale also featured a wide variety of sideshow banners, Outsider art, a tramp art collection and more.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.