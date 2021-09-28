Hindman’s Native American Art Auction Realizes $1-Plus Million

CINCINNATI, OHIO – On September 17, Hindman Auctions’ Native American Art auction achieved more than $1 million. Strong engagement with beadwork, pottery and textiles drove remarkable results. The sale saw a sell-through rate of 93 percent, and competitive bidding activity was seen throughout. Property from the Collection of Michelle Smith, Washington, DC, the Mark and Linda Miller Collection, and the Collection of Bruce and Claire Montgomerie saw particularly strong bidding engagement.

“We were absolutely thrilled to see the enthusiasm of the collecting community towards the sale,” shared Hindman’s director of Native American Art Danica Farnand. “A particularly exciting lot, and a favorite of mine, were the Cheyenne possible bags. They are in near perfect condition and the color palette used is stunning.”

A matched pair of late Nineteenth Century Cheyenne beaded hide possible bags emerged as the top lot of the auction, selling for $31,250, more than triple the estimate. The bags are sinew sewn and beaded using colors of red white-heart, medium blue, greasy yellow, dark blue and white. They were previously on view at the Heard Museum in Phoenix Arizona in 2017 and had provenance to the Mark & Linda Miller Collection, as well as the New Mexico collection of Tony Herbst.

Another beadwork highlight was a Ute beaded mountain lion hide bow case and quiver, which sold for a strong price of $22,500. Deaccessioned from the Denver Art Museum, it also had provenance to the collection of Charles Eagle Plume.

Other top lots included, from the Mark and Linda Miller collection, an Arapaho drawing, from the Vincent Price ledger book, which realized $25,000, more than double its estimate. The drawing depicts a warrior on horseback with lance, charging a US solder. A Navajo first phase silver and turquoise concha belt from the Washington, DC, collection of Michelle Smith realized $22,500 against an estimate of $8/12,0000. An Anishinaabe birchbark canoe sailed past its estimate of $1/1,500, ultimately selling for $12,500; it doubtless did not hurt that it had not one but two museums in its history: the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians & Western Art and the Museum of Indian Heritage. A Zia polychrome pottery olla decorated with birds more than doubled its estimate, realizing $13,750. It came from the collection of Bruce and Claire Montgomerie, as well as the Dallas estate of Philip R. Jonsson.

Rugs also achieved top prices. A Nineteenth Century Navajo late classic moki pattern exceeded its estimate of $14/18,000, selling for $20,000. Two Navajo late classic rugs also realized strong prices, selling for $11,875 and $11,250, respectively.

Bidding for the September 17 auction was available via absentee bid, by phone, and online through online platforms, including Hindman’s recently launched online and mobile bidding platform.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.hindmanauctions.com or 513-871-1670 or, in Chicago, 312-280-1212.