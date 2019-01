Hindman LLC Acquires Leslie Hindman Auctioneers And Cowan’s Auctions

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Hindman LLC has acquired auction houses Leslie Hindman Auctioneers and Cowan’s Auctions. The new venture brings together two of America’s defining auction firms, uniting a nationwide network of specialists and resources. Aiming to serve and grow the industry landscape through digital transformation and customer service, Hindman said it reflects the shared vision of Leslie Hindman and Wes Cowan, the respective founders of each firm.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Cowan’s, who shares many of our core values, including our vision for a national client-centric auction house,” said Leslie Hindman, co-chair of the newly formed Hindman LLC. “We’ve both grown by connecting local communities to the global art market and by providing excellent service across all categories, sales channels and price points. And now we can further accelerate our vision through this combined effort.”

Leslie Hindman founded Leslie Hindman Auctioneers in 1982 in Chicago. Wes Cowan founded Cowan’s Auctions in 1995 in Cincinnati. Both will remain intimately involved in developing the strategy and vision of Hindman LLC where Leslie Hindman will serve on the board as co-chair and Wes Cowan as vice chair.

“Leslie and I have known each other for many years, so this shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who knows us,” said Wes Cowan. “We decided to partner because we both recognized that the new digital landscape and growing auction customer base provides the best opportunity to realize our vision of creating a national client-centric auction house. This means we are locally available to serve the complete needs of our clients and give them access to international buyers. This is an exciting continuation of our vision but with more resources and thought leadership backing it up.”

Hindman LLC will create one of the largest auction firms in America with its combined expertise and footprint. It will be led by chief executive officer Thomas Galbraith, who will work closely with senior leadership at both companies to oversee the collaboration.

“Leslie and Wes have a history of making bold moves. They’ve each built companies from the ground up by responding to the needs of clients and taking them along on their journeys to innovate,” said Galbraith. “This next chapter holds that theme as we build new tools and expand our expertise to be as diverse and dedicated as the clients we serve.”

Leslie Hindman Auctioneers and Cowan’s Auctions will continue to operate under their respective brands and with uninterrupted service. Both auction firms will retain current locations: Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Milwaukee, Naples, Palm Beach, Scottsdale and St Louis for Leslie Hindman Auctioneers and Cincinnati, Cleveland and Denver for Cowan’s Auctions.

For additional information, 312-280-1212 or 513-871-1670, www.lesliehindman.com or www.cowans.com.