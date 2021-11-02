Hillier Painting Uncorks $82,500 Result At South Bay Auctions

EAST MORICHES, N.Y. — Tristram Hillier’s (British, 1905-1983),”Hommage à André Simon,” 1957, surprised at South Bay Auctions on October 30 when it shot way past its $4/6,000 estimate to sell for $82,500, including premium. The oil on canvas, signed by monogram “TH” and dated upper right, measured 24 by 32 inches. Purchased by the consignor from a Long Island estate, the work was described by author Jenny Pery, who wrote “Hillier was a serious connoisseur of wine,” adding that “A 1957 painting ‘Hommage à André Simon’ was inspired by a luncheon hosted that year by a new admirer, George Rainbird.” Hillier’s daughter, Anna-Clare Hillier, confirmed this, saying that the painting “was commissioned by George Rainbird, the publisher, and the bottles were consumed during the course of a long lunch. Among the guests was André Simon.” Simon (1877-1970) was a French-born wine merchant, gourmet and prolific writer about wine.

Watch for a full review of this sale in an upcoming issue.