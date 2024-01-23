Highwaymen Ride High At Vero Beach Auction

Review by Jessica Kosinski; Photos Courtesy Vero Beach Auction

VERO BEACH, FLA. — Vero Beach Auction conducted its Fine Art, Antiques & More Estate Auction on January 13. The 312-lot sale was presided over by owner/auctioneer David Kratzer and featured many works by a group of African American landscape artists called the Florida Highwaymen that was founded in the early 1950s. Other works of art, jewelry and antiques also attracted big bids at the auction, which had a sell-through rate of more than 85 percent.

“We had more than 1,000 registered bidders participate in the auction. The weekly in-house preview was busy. Our auctions are online only, but we also have many customers who leave in-house absentee bids and set up phone bids,” said Kratzer.

The top lot, a signed painting of a Florida night ocean landscape by founding Florida Highwaymen artist Harold Newton (American, 1934-1994), had 63 watchers and sold for $14,400. Two more of his works also placed among the top eight, selling for $7,200 each with approximately 50 watchers each. One was framed in a Lincoln Allen notched frame designed specifically for it, and both featured river scenes. Regarding the top Newton lot, Kratzer said, “This painting was 48 inches by 24 inches on Upson board, what is considered a “sofa size” painting meant to be hung over the sofa. Due to the size, palette knife work and skill level, the painting is museum quality.”

Alfred “Al” Hair (American, 1941-1970) founded the Highwaymen with Newton. The 26-artist group included Roy “R.A.” McLendon (American, b 1932) and Newton’s brothers, Lemuel Newton (American, 1950-2014) and Samuel “Sam” Newton (American, b 1948). A signed Hair depicting a Rio Mar sand dune and beach scene had 39 watchers before it took second position in the sale at $9,000. Five McLendon paintings were sold, with two taking top spots at $6,000 each. Both had more than 30 watchers by auction day.

Completing the top lots were a size 6½ 14K 30.75-carat aquamarine ring featuring diamonds and rubies set in a four-prong basket with a stylized shank and a Narcisse Virgile Diaz de la Pena (French, 1807-1876) Barbizon school painting of a forest landscape. The former had 48 watchers, multiple bids, and found a new home for $6,600. The latter had 20 watchers and fetched $7,200.

Regarding buyers, Kratzer said, “We do sell a lot locally. We also had buyers from multiple countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and many different buyers in several states. We had a customer drive more than three hours to look at the Steiff rabbit.” The 10-inch Steiff rabbit to which he referred featured jointed limbs, glass eyes and a movable head. It sold for $1,320, far surpassing its $100/200 estimate.

Vero Beach Auction’s next estate auction will feature jewelry, coins, silver and fine art and will take place on Saturday, March 2.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.verobeachauction.com or 772-978-5955.