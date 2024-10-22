High Wheels & Boneshakers Win The Race At Copake’s Annual Bicycle Sale

Review By Kiersten Busch

COPAKE, N.Y. — Annual traditions were back in swing at Copake Auction on October 12, when the firm conducted its 32nd Annual Bicycle Auction, which offered 522 lots of antique and vintage bicycles, accessories, collectibles, memorabilia and more. One of the notable highlights of the sale was the collection of Wayne and Kim Batten, which comprised 121 lots, all of which sold. The entire sale had a 99 percent sell-through rate, with a realized total of $350,000.

Seth Fallon, one of Copake’s owners, commented after the auction that the “sale was very strong, we had bids left from all over the world; we also had bidders in the room from four different countries and 25 different states.” Fallon also reported “lots of activity in the room” during the sale, as well as numerous phone and pre-absentee bids.

From the Batten collection, a Crypto Geared Ordinary high wheel bicycle led the sale. It raced to a $11,040 finish, completely beating out its $1,5/2,000 estimate. The barn-fresh condition bicycle had a 44-inch front wheel and retained its original logo.

According to the auction catalog, this year’s Bicycle Auction had “the most high wheels [the auction house] has ever had at auction at one time!” More than 50 were offered during the course of the sale, including a circa 1880s Kangaroo high wheel, which rolled to $9,600, the second-highest price of the day. The bike had a 38-inch front wheel and was manufactured by Hillman, Herbert & Cooper Ltd., of Coventry, England. In “barn fresh condition,” according to the auction catalog, the bicycle also had provenance to the Batten collection.

Additional high wheels that earned places in the top selling lots were a Pony Star bicycle by H.B. Smith Co., of Smithville, N.J., which sped to $6,000, and a New Rapid high wheel manufactured circa 1887, which pedaled to $6,600. It was restored by and had provenance to bicycle collector Larry Davala, and retained its original name badge, which read, “Sole US Agent… St Clary & Co., Baltimore, Md… Makers S. Georges Engineering Company Birmingham England.” The lot also came with a leather tool pouch, tools and two bells.

Boneshaker bicycles were also well represented in the sale. Six were offered and sold, with hammer prices ranging from $1,300 to $5,500. A Boneshaker tricycle took the top spot in the category, earning $6,600 with premium — the third highest price in the sale overall — despite an estimate of only $800-$1,200. The bicycle was in good condition, with wooden rims and a 36-inch front wheel.

The other Boneshaker bicycle to earn a place at the top of the sale also made $6,600. A Nineteenth Century example, this Boneshaker was manufactured with blacksmith-made iron, wood and brass and had an acorn finial on its front. The bike was in good condition, and its front wheel measured 35 inches tall.

All of the top eight lots “sold to collectors in house and were taken the day of the sale,” explained Fallon. “We had all the major collectors and institutions bidding in the bicycle and collecting and museum world.” The firm also “had a museum buyer here from the Netherlands and a collector in Milan in the room bidding; we sold to 10 different countries,” added Fallon.

Copake Auction’s next sale will take place on November 1 and features the sale of more than 1,000 pieces of Roseville pottery from the Barbara Packer collection. Following that, it will conduct an estate sale on November 23.

Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.copakeauction.com or 518-641-1935.