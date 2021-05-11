High Steppin’ Style: April Americana Sale Doesn’t Skip A Beat

Review by Greg Smith, Photos Courtesy Freeman’s

PHILADELPHIA – Freeman’s American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts sale on April 27 went 82 percent sold as the firm’s head of American Furniture, Folk and Decorative Arts, Lynda Cain, tallied another success story. “History sells,” she said, “and it’s something we do exceptionally well.” The sale would total $689,157.

Cape Cod painter Ralph Cahoon (1910-1982) stole the day when “Washed Ashore,” a small, 11½-by-8-inch oil on board sailed to $32,760 to a private collector. The image features the moment two mermaids stumble upon a Naval officer who lies asleep – or unconscious – on the beach with his sextant or octant by his side. One mermaid tugs on his foot while the other splashes him with some water.

“I think it did well because it was a little different,” Cain said. ” It was small – very small. We had a lot of left bids on it, the elements were charming.”

Highest among American furniture was a poplar Berks County dower chest attributed to John Bieber (1763-1854), which brought $18,900. The work was profusely painted with a double heart motif with interior pinwheels on its central front panel and was inscribed to Eva Beier and dated 1786 with original lock and hardware. The chest’s provenance is documented through five generations of the family before it was sold by GKS Bush, Inc., in 1987. “We can trace the ownership on it right back to day one,” Cain boasted.

Some of the highest estimated furniture works did not entice enough interest, though bidders were content bidding up lower estimated examples well above expectations. At $11,340 was a Chinese export black lacquered cabinet with profuse gilt decoration from the first half of the Nineteenth Century. An Eighteenth Century Connecticut Queen Anne high chest with bold tiger maple grain brought $8,190 on a $5,000 high estimate. Once part of the Mabel Brady Garvan collection was an Eighteenth Century Irish Queen Anne mahogany tea table with shell-carved knees and central shell to the apron. It sold for $6,930.

Measuring just 3 inches diameter, a patch box made from William Penn’s “Treaty Elm” would sell for $4,410. The lid was set with a silver medallion engraved WMP with a paper label to the interior that read, “This Box was made from a part of the celebrated Elm tree under the shade of which William Penn the Founder of Pennsylvania made a Treaty with the Indians in the year 1682.” The treaty mentioned is the Treaty of Shackamaxon, which Penn brokered with the Lenape along the Delaware River. The Lenape term “Sakimauchheen Ing” translates “to make a chief or king place.” It was under that same tree that the Lenape supposedly crowned their chiefs. The image on the cover of our prevuous issue, dated May 14, 2021, features a wampum belt of two figures holding hands that will be on display at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. It was reportedly given to Penn by the Lenape at the signing of this treaty.

Returning bidders to Freeman’s annual April Americana sale may remember a tinware painted Liberty cap that brought $18,750 in the firm’s auction last year. It had reportedly been carried on a flag pole during the Pratt Street Riot. The same bidder chased and bought a carved and painted liberty pole hat in this sale, 20 inches high, with a fabulous twist and a detailed drop tassel. Circa 1825, it brought $12,600.

A group of mourning and Victorian jewelry and accessories took $11,340 over a $2,500 high estimate. Included in the lot of 16 works, which blended examples from America and England, was an enameled and hair ring for Sarah “Sally” Hays Gottschalkson (1755-1799) of Philadelphia and an enamel and hair brooch for her brother, Samuel Hays (1764-1838), a prominent Philadelphia merchant.

“It’s so seldom that we can find some local and historically significant people represented in these,” Cain said. “It’s tough enough to find American mourning pieces, but to find Philadelphia pieces from a prominent merchant family – I thought that was wonderful.”

An extraordinary pair of miniature portraits by William Owen (English, 1769-1825) may be the only works known by the artist, the auction house said. The portraits of William Compton and Mary Evans Compton feature these children sitting on a red blanket before a golden glowing tree with lush red blossoming flowers. The duo went out at $2,772.

With an exceptionally carved frill, a marble bust of George Washington in uniform would sell for $8,820. The marble measured only 12 inches high and dated to the Nineteenth Century. Other images of America’s first president would prove fruitful, including “The Landsdowne Portrait of George Washington” after Gilbert Stuart (1755-1828), which took $13,860. The 35-by-23-inch portrait bore an old exhibition label for the Walters Art Gallery in 1944, as well as another label for David Bendann’s Fine Art Rooms in Baltimore. Founded in 1859, the photography studio Bendann Brothers was established by Civil War-era Jewish photographers Daniel Bendann and brother David Bendann. David would split off into his art gallery in 1874 and it remains in that family today. Customers would often commission portraits from his studio, and he would hire an artist to recreate famous images from photographs, sometimes painting directly over them.

A 13-star American flag associated with pre-statehood California was bid up to $17,640. Oral accounts state that the flag was flown at Sutter’s Fort (1839-1848), a trading and farming outpost at the junction of the Sacramento and American Rivers, though Freeman’s believed it was more probably flown on a merchant ship that did business at Sutter’s Fort. The firm said that Sutter was more likely to fly a flag of the Mexican Republic or the Mexican Civil flag as the area was in that country’s control at the time. Freeman’s wrote, “Indeed, Sutter threatened to fly the French national flag when having problems with Mexican authorities.” An account from William Dane Phelps, a Boston sea captain who took his boat to visit Fort Sutter while it was being built in 1841, recorded, “And this I claim to have been the first passage of a ship’s boat on that river, and the first time that the Stars and Stripes waved over its waters.” On the design, Freeman’s added, “The remarkable canton of this Flag has interpreted and rendered the Great Seal with regional California and Mexican models: the Golden Eagle or Mexican Royal eagle modeled as the American Eagle, and the nopal cactus modeled as olive branches.”

The sale was set up for a full preview in the firm’s 1600 West Girard Avenue gallery. Bidders were able to make appointments and preview items. Cain says she believes her next sale in the fall will be at the firm’s new galleries at 2400 Market Street.

Attributed to Nelson Garey (1820-1910) was a copper red oak leaf candle sconce that went out at $3,150 in an after sale.

A Chinese export black lacquered cabinet from the first half of the Nineteenth Century would sell for $11,340. It was 76 inches tall.

“It’s tough enough to find American mourning pieces, but to find Philadelphia pieces from a prominent merchant family — I thought that was wonderful,” Cain said on this group of mourning jewelry that sold for $11,340. Two of them were engraved for Sarah “Sally” Hays Gottschalkson (1755-1799) and her brother, Samuel Hays (1764-1838), a prominent Philadelphia merchant.

Work from William Owen (English, 1769-1825) is scarce, the auction house writing that these may be the only known. The pair of miniature portraits featuring William Compton and Mary Evans Compton sold for $2,772.

A finely executed marble bust of George Washington would sell for $8,820. It was 12 inches high.

Once in the Mabel Brady Garvan collection, this Irish Queen Anne mahogany tea table featured finely carved shell knees and apron. It dated to the Eighteenth Century and took $6,930.

Selling for $18,900 was a collection of Native American beaded hide and cloth accessories, many of them from the Lakota Sioux. They had been acquired by Frank B. Thomas (1894-1984) in the late 1940s-early 1950s at Grove Park Lodge, part of the Bigwin Inn at Lake of Bays, Muskoka, Ontario.

A label to the inside of this patch box dictated “This Box was made from a part of the celebrated Elm tree under the shade of which William Penn the Founder of Pennsylvania made a Treaty with the Indians in the year 1682.” That famous scene is depicted countless times in the American art canon, including through works by Edward Hicks. The box was the subject of competition from private collectors as it brought $4,400.

Rising to $17,650 was an American flag associated with pre-statehood California that sold to the trade. It had a connection to Sutter’s Fort, a trading and farming outpost at the junction of the Sacramento and American Rivers.

When David Bendann opened his Baltimore art gallery in 1874, he hardly imagined it would still be around today. Back then, people would come to him to commission reproductions of famous paintings, like “The Landsdowne Portrait of George Washington” after Gilbert Stuart (1755-1828), which took $13,860.

Selling for $12,600 was this 20-inch-high carved and painted Liberty cap.

London silversmith James Barclay Hennell created this sterling silver otter hound stirrup cup in 1878. It measured 6½ inches long and sold for $11,340, the top silver price of the day.

Selling for $8,820 was a Queen Anne-style needlework and burl walnut mirror depicting pastoral scenes. It measured 40½ by 26 inches.

“The pair had lived together for a long time. You don’t find them as much anymore, they seem to be rarer than they used to be,” Cain said of this lot of two George Washington commemorative handkerchiefs. The pair were circa 1806 and were originally printed on copperplates. With provenance to the Jerome Blum collection, they went out at $7,560.

Chinese export did well, including $7,560 paid for this porcelain gilt and polychrome decorated punch bowl, 7 inches diameter. The circa 1770 work featured a landscape of horses, cats, rabbits, dogs, deer, elephants, camels, ox, goat, pigs and squirrels.

Among clocks, the sale found a leader in a Chippendale carved walnut tall case clock by Benjamin Morris (1748-1833), which took $5,985.

At the dawn of the age of the automobile, engineer Leonard “Len” Joseph Zengel Sr would set numerous records in hill climbs and road races. He did this in the name of Lee Chadwick and Chadwick Engineering Works, of Pottstown, Penn., whose name is emblazoned on the front grill seen in the shaving mug above. The mug featured the gilt inscription, “Len J. Zengel,” and had descended in the Zengel family until it sold to the consignor. It brought $5,355.

A miniature carved and painted wild turkey gobbled up bids as it sold for $4,725. The example was 6½ inches high and carved by Allen J. King (1881-1963), a carver from North Scituate, R.I.

A needlework roll-up pocket or needle case was created circa 1750 in Philadelphia or Chester County. It was initialed RB and worked with silk thread on linen. The five pockets were worked with floral, diamond or flamestitch motifs, the back was entirely flamestitched and it brought $3,750.

Over estimate came this pair of terrestrial globes by Boston maker Josiah Loring (1775-circa 1840), which took $8,190. The circa 1833 examples had provenance to Virginia dealer Swan Tavern Antiques.

With a vibrant tiger maple grain, bidders pursued this Queen Anne high chest to $8,190. Connecticut, Eighteenth Century.

Selling for $5,355 was a Philadelphia Chippendale walnut side chair with shell carvings to the knees and crest rail, with ball and claw feet. Circa 1760.

Rising to $6,300 was a Chinese export porcelain grisaille decorated punch bowl. The circa 1750 example featured hunt scenes and measured 15 inches diameter.

The three-masted Philadelphia was reconstructed in this Nineteenth Century model, 37 inches long. The ship purportedly carried Joseph Bonaparte to London before it became a merchant on the Liverpool route. The model sold for $4,725.

A collection of 36 glass paperweights were from makers throughout the United States and Europe. They had once been in the collection of Mrs Mary Leah Howell Zengel, a relative of Len Zengel, whose history is recounted in the image of the shaving mug in this review. The collection, including examples from Emil Larsen, John Degenhart, Boston & Sandwich Glass Company, Whitefriers and others, would take $2,394.

Highest among the furniture was this profusely decorated poplar Berks County dower chest attributed to John Bieber (1763-1854), which brought $18,900. It came with its original lock and hardware and was inscribed to Eva Beier and dated 1786.

This transitional Navajo blanket or rug, 81 by 53 inches, had once been in the collection of the Fred Harvey Company, which by 1901 operated 45 restaurants through 12 Western states. The work sold for $7,560.

Rembrandt Peale’s “Portrait of Amelia Priestman (1822-1907)” would take $5,040. Priestman was reputedly the wealthiest single lady of her time in Philadelphia as she resided in the Colonnade Hotel on Chestnut Street. She refused to marry so that she would not lose her income. The 26-by-21-inch oil on canvas first left the sitter’s family when it appeared in a 1998 Sotheby’s sale.

The top lot in the sale was Ralph Cahoon’s (1910-1982) “Washed Ashore,” a small, 11½-by-8-inch oil on board that took $32,760.

