MARLBOROUGH, MASS. – “Study for White Letter,” a woven textile in hand-spun wool with a four-sided selvage finish by Sheila Hicks (b 1934) sold at the top of Skinner’s Twentieth Century Design sale when it brought $40,625.

Hicks, a noted textile artist who received a touring retrospective in 2010 and was included in the Whitney Biennial in 2013, received her BFA and MFA at Yale University. Her theses on Pre-Incaic Textiles was supervised by archaeologist Junius Bird of the American Museum of Natural History and artist Anni Albers.

The 1962 study measured 24 by 26½ inches.

Watch for a full review in a future issue.