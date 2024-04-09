Hibbard Winter Scene Sleds To First Place In Eldred’s Spring Sale

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — Spring may be finally here but Eldred’s bidders loved a wintry sledding scene by Aldro Thompson Hibbard (Massachusetts/Vermont, 1886-1972) that earned the distinction of top lot in the firm’s two-day Spring Sale, April 4-5. Consigned by a New England seller, the signed oil on canvas, measuring 27½ by 31½ inches in a giltwood frame, carried an estimate of $8/12,000. It slid right past it to finish at $22,680, including buyer’s premium, and will go to a new home with a New England buyer who was bidding on the phone. A future issue will feature more highlights from the sale.