Hermes Headlines At A.B. Levy

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — Luxury was the order of the day at A.B. Levy’s on March 28, when the West Palm Beach house presented a sale of just 185 lots from distinguished local collections. The sale featured dozens of Hermes bags and scarves, and works of art by Frederick Soulacroix, Marc Chagall, Guy Wiggins, Gustav Klimt, Emiel Munier, Alexander Calder and Reginald Marsh, as well as high style furniture. One of the top lots in the auction that was more than 86 percent sold was a Hermes Bordeaux porous crocodile Kelly bag, which sold for $108,000, including buyer’s premium, to a Florida buyer. Watch for an upcoming auction review in an upcoming issue.