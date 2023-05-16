Hermann Historica Charges Forth With Four Days Of Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

GRASBRUNN-MUNICH, GERMANY — Hermann Historica conducted a sale each day May 9 to 12, offering almost 3,000 lots of antique arms and armor, firearms, orders and military collectibles from the early modern era to present day. The first day’s sale on May 9 focused on international Arms and Armour and was led by a Milanese gilt parade burgonet that was wrought in the Nineteenth Century or earlier. With strong provenance in the Rothschild family, the helmet was made in the style of Filippo Negroli (circa 1510-1579) whose parade armor all’antica can be found in some of the most exclusive private and institutional collections. The lot included a velvet-covered wood stand that showed lamp sockets on its edges, which sold with the helmet for $37,695. More on this and other sales’ leading lots in a following issue.