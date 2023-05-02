Heritage’s Illustration Art Results Are No Joke - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Charles Addams’ “All Right, Children, A Nice Big Sneer, Now,” The New Yorker magazine, Addams Family cartoon interior illustration, 1951, and Gil Elvgren’s “Partial Coverage,” Brown & Bigelow calendar illustration, 1956, each sold for $68,750 to share the lead in Heritage Auctions’ April 25 Illustration Art Auction. The New Yorker magazine first published Addams’ work in its June 9, 1951, issue; it was later republished in Homebodies by Charles Addams (Simon & Schuster, 1954), and again on page 62 of My Crowd by Charles Addams (Simon & Schuster, 1970). The Elvgren offering was published as the Queen of Clubs in Elvgren’s playing cards, and is reproduced as figure 352 in Gil Elvgren All His Glamorous American Pin-Ups by Charles G. Martignette and Louis K. Meisel (Taschen, 1996). For information, 214-528-1425 or www.ha.com.