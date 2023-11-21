Heritage’s Ethnographic Auction Sees Strength In Artifacts From The Americas

Review by Carly Timpson; Photos Courtesy Heritage Auctions

DALLAS — The works offered in Heritage Auction’s sale of Ethnographic Art highlight a visual history of Indigenous communities spanning eras as early as 900 BCE to the late Twentieth Century and regions from North America to Indonesia. At its close, the auction realized $1,282,828 and around 80 percent of the 374 offered lots were sold.

Leading the sale was a Classic period Navajo serape, circa 1865. Christina Rees, Heritage’s public relations specialist shared that the serape was accompanied by a dye test which authenticates the use of cochineal dye and validates the origin date. The results of this dye test greatly contributed to its value and helped drive the bids up to $35,000.

The second-highest sale of the day was a circa mid-Nineteenth Century Murik mask which achieved $27,500. Personifying the warrior spirit “brag sebug,” this carved wooden mask came from a Murik village along the Sepik River in Papua New Guinea and was collected by Dr Edmund Muller (Swiss, 1898-1976) in the Nineteenth Century. Polished with sand and leaves, and covered with natural pigments of brown, black and white, this mask was in very good condition.

Another notable sale was that of a Late Classic Pueblo Moki blanket which had characteristics of being from Zuni origin circa 1865-75. This native handspun wool blanket has the standard Moki-style brown and blue banding with the occasional white stippled stripe, but also has red and tan zigzag ribbon designs. Two separate dye tests also accompanied this blanket and confirmed the use of pure cochineal. The blanket finished at $22,500.

Standing at just 3¼ inches tall, an Olmec figurine held its own, realizing $18,750. Carved in translucent blue-green jade, this figure dates to 900-300 BCE and displays the purposeful cranial deformation Olmec elites practiced.

Heritage has an upcoming sale of Western and Texas art which will take place on December 2.

