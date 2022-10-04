Heritage Touches The Stars With Tiffany Zodiac Mosaics - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions built a stairway to paradise with its Pursuit of Beauty: Art Nouveau, Art Deco & Art Glass Signature® Auction on September 28, achieving $1,192,040 in total sales. At the top of the star charts was a group lot of six rare Tiffany Studios mosaic glass panels with Western Zodiac motifs, divining $57,500. These panels were once mounted in the Men’s Grill at Marshall Field & Company in Chicago, and the sale also included a collection of Favrile glass tiles from Tiffany that were salvaged from the company building during renovation. Occupying an entire city block, and still one of the largest department stores in existence, Marshall Field & Co (now Macy’s) opened in 1907, debuting a 10-story Classical Revival-style structure designed by D.H. Burnham & Company and decorated by Tiffany Studios. Over a period of 18 months, a team of 50 men executed the “largest piece of mosaic glass in the world,” comprised of more than one million glass tesserae painstakingly set across a 6,000-square-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More on these panels and other lots in the sale in an upcoming issue.