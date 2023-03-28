Heritage Takes The Stagecoach To Sales - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — An original full-size, nine passenger Overland Stagecoach that evokes the “Rainbow Mountain Stagecoach” ride from Disneyland’s earliest years sold for $84,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ The Art of Disneyland: From Stagecoaches to Monorails Signature Auction on March 25-26. This real stagecoach (its last run was from Tombstone, Ariz., to Sacramento, Calif.) belonged to a friend of Walt Disney’s, fellow Anaheim businessman Ben Hathaway, who owned Tiffy’s restaurant originally located in the Disneyland Hotel. Very few authentic frontier stagecoaches still exist, making this a rare piece of Americana as well as the inspiration behind the iconic Disneyland attraction of the 1950s; the “Stagecoach” ride defined Disneyland’s opening years and preceded the famed Monorail. Price quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For additional information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.