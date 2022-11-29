Heritage Swings Into Action With ‘Spiderman’ Debut Comic - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — From the Jeffrey S. Edell Malibu collection, a copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 Biljo White Copy (Marvel, 1962) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages sold for $552,000 to lead Heritage Auctions’ November 17-20 Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction, which totaled at $18,589,015. The copy originally belonged to Biljo White, one of the key figures in early comics fandom, who among other things published the fanzine Batmania and contributed to the early issues of Alter Ego. It then belonged to Malcolm Willits, a “superfan” and proprietor of the Collectors Bookstore. Spider-Man makes a dramatic entrance on the cover of this issue, his very first appearance. The sky is the limit on this book, as there are very few high-grade unrestored copies in existence but a huge number of collectors looking to acquire them. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.