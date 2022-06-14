Heritage Signs Up For History With Manuscript Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Heritage’s Historical Manuscripts Signature® auction on June 4 hosted a lineup of famous signatures among its top lots, yet the highest price went to a 1794 signed indenture of an African Free School in New York for $62,500. One of the first nondenominational charity schools in the United States, the African Free School operated from 1794 to 1835, closing just two years before school oversight was transferred to the New York City public school system. It was established by the Manumission Society, among whose founding members were Alexander Hamilton and John Jay, and was formed in 1785 with the express purpose of “promoting the Manumission of Slaves, and Protecting Such of Them as Have been, or May be Liberated.” The sale achieved a total of just over $946,000. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house.