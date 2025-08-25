Heritage Sets New Sports Card World Auction Record - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — The only copy that ever will exist of an extraordinary card featuring NBA uniform logos and signatures from two of the greatest players of all time smashed the record for any sports card at auction in Heritage Auction’s Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction on August 23-24. Eighty-two bids poured in for the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection dual Logoman that was autographed by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant #DL-KM and graded EX-MT6 by PSA, helping it soar to an extraordinary price of $12,932,000; the sale would total $49.5 million.

“I think that this incredible world record price reflects two things,” says Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of sports auctions. “First, this is the finest modern basketball card in the world, and second, Heritage Auctions provides our clients with the best platform to generate world record results for your rare collectibles.” The world record result shot past the previous record for the most ever paid for a sports card at auction, surpassing the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle No. 311 in SGC Mint+ 9.5 condition that Heritage Auctions sold for $12,600,000 in 2022.

Prices reported with buyer’s premium. For information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.