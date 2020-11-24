Heritage Sets Multiple Records During Comics & Comic Art Auction Nov. 19-22

DALLAS – A copy of a 1939 issue of Detective Comics 27 sold November 19 for $1.5 million – the highest price ever realized for any Batman comic book. The issue containing the Dark Knight’s debut was sold during the first session of Heritage Auctions’ four-day Comics & Comic Art event. The sale of this unrestored copy, which is graded fine/very fine 7.0 by Certified Guaranty Company, broke a decade-old record for a Batman title.

Another record was set when a sealed first edition PokÃ©mon base set booster box sold for $360,000 to Thomas Fish, president of blowoutcards.com, as the winning bidder of the PokÃ©mon first edition base set sealed booster box (Wizards of the Coast, 1999). Still sealed in its original shrinkwrap, the set is considered the pinnacle of PokÃ©mon box collecting. The sale broke the previous world record, which was set at Heritage Auctions in September 2020 when a similar set sold for $198,000.

For the second time in 2020, the Super Mario Bros., have set a world’s record for the highest price paid for a video game at auction. A sealed copy of 1990s Super Mario Bros. 3 brought $156,000, shattering the previous record set in July when its 1985 predecessor Super Mario Bros. sold for $114,000. Bidding opened at $62,500 – already an impressive sum for the game graded Wata 9.2 A+. But 20 bidders got in the game, sending the final price soaring.

A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.