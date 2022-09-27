Heritage Serves Rare Ming Dynasty Dish - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions rang in Asia Week with its Fine & Decorative Asian Art Signature Auction on September 20-21, featuring more than 400 lots, many from the collection of Dr Cornelius and Mrs Soo Sui-ling Osgood. Each of the lots sold, amounting to a $1,477,616 total. The star of this sale was a rare and large copper-red peony dish from the Hongwu period of the Ming dynasty (circa 1368-98), which achieved $275,000. Prior to joining the Osgood collection, the dish came from Frank Caro, the successor of the early Twentieth Century’s premier Asian Art dealer, C.T. Loo. Osgood worked closely with Loo to acquire a number of the lots available during this sale. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house, a more extensive review to follow.