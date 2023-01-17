Heritage Sells Unique 1873 Dime For $3.6M - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — An 1873-CC No Arrows Seated Dime, MS65 sold for $3.6 million to lead Heritage Auctions’ FUN US Coins Signature Auction on January 11-15. This beauty from the Prestwick Collection, Part II, one of three unique coins offered in the event, is one of the most prestigious coins ever offered through Heritage Auctions. It bears the Carson City mintmark, which appears on some of the most collected coins in United States numismatics. From the 12,400 1873 No Arrows dimes that were struck, Mint director Henry F. Rice took five examples and sent them, along with required quantities of the Seated half dollars and Seated dollars, to the Philadelphia Mint for testing in compliance with the Assay Commission statute. Shortly thereafter, the Coinage Act of 1873 required that all “old style” No Arrows dimes had to be melted. It is unclear what happened to the Assay Commission Coins, but what is clear is that just one example survives today, the coin offered in this auction. “In a way, this coin should not even exist,” says Todd Imhof, executive vice president at Heritage Auctions. “Coins like this one were supposed to be melted down, so the fact that this one survived is nothing short of remarkable.” Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 214-409-1425 or www.ha.com.