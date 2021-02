DALLAS – An autographed 1997 Michael Jordan card realized more than $1.4 million at Heritage Auctions on February 4 to become the most expensive Jordan card ever sold at auction. The autographed 1997 Upper Deck game jersey Jordan, graded PSA NM 7 and Auto 8, headlined an extraordinary roster of rarities in the “Modern Sports Card Catalog Auction,” the first Heritage sale devoted solely to the modern card. The event realized $7.5 million, with almost every one of the 437 cards offered exponentially exceeding estimates thanks to the almost 1,000 bidders around the globe who competed well into the early morning hours. The result shattered the previous record for the most expensive Jordan ever sold at auction, which was set by Heritage in December 2020 at $915,000 for the green-shaded 1997 Michael Jordan metal universe precious metal gems.

“It would be understatement to say we’re ecstatic with the results from our first modern sports card catalog event,” says Chris Ivy, Heritage’s director of Sports Auctions.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive report to follow.