Heritage Rounds Up With Video Games Signature Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — One lucky bidder found the missing “Link” in their collection when The Legend of Zelda Wata 9.6 A+ Sealed [Rev-A, Round SOQ, Mid-Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA sold for $384,000 in Heritage Auctions’ August 5-7 Video Games Signature® Auction. The exceptionally rare and pristine game from one of the most popular video game franchises of all time is the single highest graded copy of The Legend of Zelda with its original “round seal of quality” and the sole known “Round SOQ” copy in 9.6 condition. Bidders played the sale to a total of $4,462,774.