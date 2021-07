DALLAS – Heritage Auctions sold a copy of Super Mario 64 – Wata 9.8 N64 Nintendo 1996 USA, in “A++ sealed condition,” for $1,560,000 in the first standalone Video Games Auction, which took place July 9-11. It is the first game ever sold at auction to bring more than $1 million.

The result wiped out the previous world record, set two days earlier on Friday, July 9, when Heritage sold The Legend of Zelda – Wata 9.0 [No Rev-A, Round SOQ, Early Production], NES Nintendo 1987 USA, in “A Sealed” condition for $870,000, at the time the most ever paid for a video game at auction.

“After the record-breaking sale of the first game in the Zelda series on Friday, the possibility of surpassing $1 million on a single video game seemed like a goal that would need to wait for another auction,” Heritage Auctions Video Games Specialist Valarie McLeckie said. “We were shocked to see that it turned out to be in the same one! We are proud to have been a part of this historic event and look forward to being on the forefront of the video game hobby and serving such a dedicated collector community in the years to come.”

The game is the highest-graded copy of the single best-selling video game on the Nintendo 64 – the first 3D adventure of Nintendo’s mascot, Mario.

“This is the only graded copy in a 9.8 A++, which is effectively the highest feasible grade one could hope to receive from Wata,” McLeckie said.