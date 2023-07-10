Heritage Proclaims $2.895 Million For Declaration Of Independence Copy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — An exceptionally rare copy of the Declaration of Independence that was printed in Massachusetts only days after its signing in Philadelphia — the only contemporary broadside printing set in four columns, and evidently produced not by government decree but for public consumption — sold for $2.895 million to lead Heritage’s July 8 Historical Platinum Signature Auction to $5,655,250. Only six copies of this broadside edition are recorded: two in private collections (including the present copy) and four in institutions (Harvard University, Georgetown University, the Massachusetts Historical Society and the Peabody Essex Museum). The only other copy in private hands, the James S. Copley-William S. Reese copy, sold at Christie’s May 25, 2022, for $2.1 million. More on this and other top lots to follow.