Heritage Nets Record Prices For Spiderman Pages

DALLAS — Spider-Man was already the star of the most expensive comic book ever sold at auction. As of Thursday, January 13, the Web-Slinger is also responsible for what is now the world’s most valuable page of original comic book artwork. Page 25 from 1984’s Secret Wars No. 8, which tells the origin story of the Web-Slinger’s now-iconic black costume, sold that day at Heritage Auctions for $3,360,000. Live bidding opened at $330,000, but it quickly became clear several bidders coveted Mike Zeck’s artwork as it soared past the million-dollar mark. When it hit its final price, shattering all previous comic art records, the auction gallery erupted with cheers. Marvel Comics’ Secret Wars might have been created to sell toys, but this week it forever altered the comic art landscape, as Page 24 from the same book sold moments earlier for $288,000. That’s $3,648,000 total for two pages of art from one 1980s comic book. The lots earned gold and silver placings in a sale that realized $23,760,830 over the course of four days of sale. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more comprehensive review will follow.

For additional information, www.ha.com.