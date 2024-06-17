Heritage Launches Apollo 11 Flown Wright Flyer Fragment To $150,000

DALLAS — An Apollo 11 lunar module flown piece of the Wright Flyer propeller, which came directly from the Armstrong Family Collection and was CAG certified, sold for $150,000 to lead Heritage’s June 14-15 Space Exploration Signature Auction to $1,695,154. This out-of-this-world artifact was aboard the two most important flights in the history of aviation: as part of the Wright Flyer when it made the first powered flight in history at Kitty Hawk in 1903, and then July 20, 1969, aboard Apollo 11, the first mission that landed on the moon. Armstrong was allowed to retain a portion of the cloth from the Wright Flyer’s wing as well as propeller pieces for his own personal collection. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; an upcoming issue will include a more extensive review.