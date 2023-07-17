Heritage Hits Home Run With Babe Ruth Card - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — One of just seven examples of the 1916 Famous & Barr Co. Babe Ruth No. 151 PSA VG-EX 4 sold for $645,000 to lead Heritage’s Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction July 14-15, contributing to a $8,802,678 total. This magnificent card depicts the player many still feel is the greatest in the history of the sport as a rookie pitcher for the Boston Red Sox — his stature among the game’s all-time greats was cemented after he was traded in 1919 to the New York Yankees, where he became the sport’s most feared slugger; his utter obliteration of hitting records was all the evidence needed of the sport’s transition from the Dead Ball Era to Live. As a rule, athletes’ rookie cards usually are the most coveted among collectors; there is only one universally recognized Babe Ruth rookie card, and this is it. This example ranks dead center of the seven-card population. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.