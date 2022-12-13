Heritage Goes Hard & Soft With European Fine & Decorative Arts Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — The ever-busy Heritage Auctions conducted its Fine European Art Signature Auction on December 8 and its Furniture & Decorative Arts Signature Auction on December 9, each totaling about $1.3 million. The current craze for Le Pho (French Vietnamese, 1907-2001) continued in the first sale, with two of the artist’s works topping the listings. The higher of these was “Composition,” showing a woman dwarfed by the flower arrangement on a table in front of her, which achieved $131,250. More severe in tone was the victorious lot of the second sale, a pair of marble busts depicting Minerva and Mars by Neoclassical sculptor Antonio Canova (Italian, 1757-1822) supported by dark wooden pedestals with plaques providing his patron’s information. The pair triumphed at $93,750. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium; more on these and other successful lots of the sales in an issue to follow.