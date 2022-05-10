Heritage Gets $1.02 Million For 1863 $20 Gold Coin

Published: May 10, 2022
DALLAS — An extraordinary 1863 $20 gold coin, graded PR65+ Cameo by PCGS, from the collection of Bob R. Simpson — ranked by Professional Coin Grading Service as one of the best ever amassed — and one of just 30 struck, ended at $1.02 million in Heritage Auctions’ Central States US Coins Signature® Auction May 4-8. This beauty is exceptionally rare: both John Dannreuther and PCGS CoinFacts estimate no more than 10-12 proofs — some in impaired condition — survive today in all grades. Two are in the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution and another is in the collection of the American Numismatic Society. The Simpson example offered in this auction is the finest known of an acclaimed Nineteenth Century rarity. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium. For information. www.ha.com.
May 10, 2022
May 10, 2022
May 10, 2022
