Heritage Dons White Gloves For McGuire Sister’s Estate

DALLAS – The nearly 400-lot sale of the estate of Phyllis McGuire, the last surviving of three sisters who made up the McGuire Sisters singing group popular in the 1950s-60s, crossed the block at Heritage Auctions on August 10. Contents of her Las Vegas residence, which measured more than 26,000 square feet, saw competition and interest from around the globe, with jewelry highlights being toured additionally in New York and Beverly Hills. Some of the heaviest or largest pieces were left in Las Vegas, including the top lot of the sale, a pair of Nineteenth Century French Napoleon III gilt-bronze mounted covered urns on fluted rouge marble columns that stood 75 inches tall. According to Carolyn Mani, the specialist in charge of the sale, they were stunning examples with mounts with original gilding that, while unmarked, were “some of the finest” she’d ever seen. By hindsight, the estimate of $6/8,000 was modest, and the pair sold for $106,250 to a private collector. All 383 lots found buyers and the sale totaled $1,852,731. A more extensive recap will follow in a future issue.