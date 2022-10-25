Heritage Cashes In With East African Bank Note - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — On October 20, the World Paper Money Signature® Auction at Heritage Auctions took place, counting up a grand total of $1,920,786. The top lot of this sale was an exceptionally rare East African banknote, more than a century old, which sold for a record $96,000. The East Africa East African Currency Board 10 Florins = 1 Pound 1.5.1920 Pick 10 PMG Choice Uncirculated 63 more than tripled its estimate on its way to the event’s top result. The note’s bright yellow ink is the hallmark of this smaller denomination of the Florin series, and all extant notes of this short lived series are very rare and extremely collectible today. Heritage Auctions offered this Commonwealth beauty for the first time in this form. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.org.