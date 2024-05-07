Heritage Captures American History Through The Ages

Review by Kiersten Busch

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions’ Americana & Political Signature auction concluded on April 27 and realized $1,898,089, with a sell-through rate of 96 percent. The sale featured all things Americana, from George Washington inaugural coat buttons to Women’s Suffrage materials. Curtis Lindner, a consignment director at Heritage, reported he was “very satisfied with our results! There were some items that completely exceeded expectations…We were pleasantly pleased, and overall, we’re not surprised it reached this level considering the quality of the material.” Lindner also happily noted that “Historical Americana is still alive and well. Especially the unusual and rarely offered items.”

There were plenty of items in this sale that met that criteria, including the highest-selling lot: a first issue and first printing of the John Wilkes Booth assassination broadside issued by Edwin M. Stanton on behalf of the War Department on April 20, 1865. Lindner explained, “There are a few different varieties of the broadside.

This is the second highest value-wise we’ve ever handled. Heritage holds the record at auction for a John Wilkes Booth broadside and sold one of a different variety for $275,000 a few years back.” This one, boldly headlined, “$100,000 Reward / The Murderer / Of our late beloved President, Abraham Lincoln/ Is Still At Large” went home for $200,000. “The winning bidder is thrilled to get this piece,” Lindner reported. The folio broadside is fresh to the market, having resided in the same family since the time of Lincoln’s assassination. Lindner said, “We were thrilled when [the family] contacted us to represent their cherished heirloom at auction…The family was very, very pleased with the results.”

Another unique lot that “exceeded all expectations” was the “Inauguration” Bible used by Jackie Kennedy for President John F Kennedy’s funeral service.

The cover is gold-stamped on the bottom “January 20, 1961,” coinciding with the former president’s inauguration, however, this is not the Kennedy family bible JFK used to take the oath of office. “What is very poignant about this is that Mrs Kennedy had this Bible with her at the White House the night they brought [JFK’s] body back,” explained Lindner.

This is reflected in the Bible via a note Kennedy wrote on the flyleaf. This important piece of history was “very hotly contested” and Lindner revealed, “We were all thrilled for the consigner. I called them that day and they were very, very pleased and very happy that it was going to a collector who appreciates it.” While it originally belonged to Cardinal Cushing, a close friend of the Kennedy family who married the couple, it was eventually given by the cardinal to his caretaker, in whose possession it remained until coming to auction. It found a new home for $162,500.

Twenty-First Century Americana was also extremely popular and hotly contested with bidders. A rare, 4 GB first generation iPhone drew a plethora of interest, eventually trading hands at $75,000. “We were happy that it did so well,” revealed Lindner. “It was one of the most heavily contested items, with 1,700 page views, several phone bidders and several internet bidders.” This specific edition of the 2007 phone was only available for two months before being discontinued. “What makes this piece collectable and valuable is that it’s still factory sealed. That is really what made this piece,” added Lindner. In addition to being sealed in-box, the phone came with its original Apple drawstring bag, which “sparked interest” with potential buyers.

A recovered flag from the September 11, 2001, wreckage of the World Trade Center, a “solemn piece of history,” which showed evidence of having endured the traumatic events from which it survived, sold for $41,250. “Not many of them were recovered,” recalled Lindner. “The gentleman selling it found it while he was part of a local Teamsters unit down there, and he was down there during the cleanup.” Vito Messana found the flag in the debris near Tower Two, with a “V” shaped section from the center area to the fly end missing. For the last 20 years, “he kept this flag, and contacted Heritage, and we decided we would offer it for him, and it did very well,” added Lindner. “We were honored to offer it for him.” The flag was accompanied by an Associated Press photo of Messana at Ground Zero, a New York Post article on 9/11 in which Messana was quoted and a signed letter of provenance by Messana attesting to these facts.

Heritage’s next Americana sale will take place in October; consignments for that sale are currently being accepted.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.