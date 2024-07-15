Heritage Bidders Swing For Honus Wagner In The Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction

DALLAS — A notable highlight from Heritage’s July 12-13 Summer Sports Card Catalog Auction was a Honus Wagner 1911 M110 Sporting Life Cabinets card graded PSA EX 5 — the highest graded example in the world, standing all alone — which realized $105,000 with buyer’s premium. Sporting Life Cabinets from 1911 look like the T3 Turkey Reds, but they’re far more scarce — and far more fragile, which accounts for their sparse population. This card, featuring the player many have called the greatest shortstop in baseball history, carries the highest grade among 17 graded by PSA. For more information, www.ha.com or 877-437-4824.