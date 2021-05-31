Heritage Bidders Hoist Revere Tankard Aloft

-
DALLAS – Nine lots from the Donald G. Partrick collection by American silversmith Paul Revere Jr were early favorites to lead Heritage Auctions’ May 20 sale of silver and objects of vertu; the collection lived up to expectation with the best piece – a circa 1790 covered tankard – bringing the top price of $112,500, well ahead of its $50/70,000 estimate. The sale grossed $2,433,894. For more information, www.ha.com or 214-528-3500.
