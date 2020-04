DALLAS – Nearly three dozen collectors bid on a 1909-11 T206 Old Mill Ty Cobb (Bat On Shoulder) PSA VG 3 baseball card to drive its final price to $78,000. The result nearly quadrupling its estimate of $20,000 when it was offered in the David Hall T206 Collection Part IV Sports Collectibles Catalog Auction at Heritage Auctions on April 16. The card is the finest of only four graded examples, with none of the others receiving an equal or superior grade. Old Mill is one of the few brands to feature the obscure players from the southern leagues. Watch future pages for a more extensive sale recap.