Heritage Bidders Feast On Texas Crab Legs

DALLAS – A flurry of competitive bidding drove the final price for David Bates’ “Crab Legs” from 1984 to $275,000, more than five times its high estimate to claim top-lot honors in Heritage Auctions’ Texas Art auction on September 26. The 72-by-60-inch oil on canvas from a distinguished Dallas collection was created when the Dallas artist, considered by some to be the most important living Texas artist, was approaching the peak of his popularity. The painting is signed and dated in lower corners, “Bates 84,” and signed, dated and titled on the lower reverse, “David Bates Crab Legs 84.” At press time, the total realized for the sale was $1,236,409.

A more thorough sale recap will follow in a future issue.