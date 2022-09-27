Heritage Adds Verse To George Harrison’s ‘Ransom’ Guitar Saga - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

DALLAS — Heritage Auctions conducted The Cahuenga Collection of Guitars and Musical Instruments Signature Auction on September 24, achieving $504,978 with just 68 lots in this sold-out sale. The headliner was a 1958 Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst Solid Body Electric Guitar, Serial #8 5424 once owned by George Harrison that bid to $312,500. The instrument is known as George Harrison’s “Ransom” Les Paul, that was offered in a rather twisted tale of theft. It started with a cherry red 1957 Gibson Les Paul Standard nicknamed “Lucy,” which was given to Harrison by his friend Eric Clapton. It was then stolen in Beverly Hills and sold to Whalin’s Sound City music store on Sunset Boulevard in 1973, where it was bought by Mexican musician Miguel Ochoa. With a small paper trail via the sales receipt, Harrison called the house of the friend with whom Ochoa was staying. When Ochoa heard about the call from Harrison, he thought this was a joke. After some negotiation, including Harrison offering Whalin’s retail price, Harrison offered a trade. Ochoa requested and accepted a 1958 Les Paul Standard and a Fender Precision bass. He kept this “Ransom” Les Paul until 1983, when he sold it to pay for a house. Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; for more information, 214-528-3500 or www.ha.com.