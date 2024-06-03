Heritage Achieves $525,000 & Most Valuable Vintage Toy Record For Star Wars Boba Fett

DALLAS — The world’s smallest bounty hunter is now the world’s most valuable vintage toy.

A 3¾-inch-tall Boba Fett sold for $525,000, including buyer’s premium during Heritage Auctions’ first Star Wars Signature Auction, held May 31. It’s one of only two surviving hand-painted, missile-firing action figures promised to kids but ultimately pulled from the Kenner production line in the 1970s. Its price more than doubled the record for the most expensive Star Wars action figure sold at auction, held by a rocket-firing Boba Fett that realized $236,000 in June 2022.

This miniature Mandalorian also bested a Barbie to become the most valuable vintage toy sold at auction, a record that stood since 2010 at $302,000, for a 1-carat diamond wearing doll.

The May 31 Star Wars Signature Auction realized $1,661,916, thanks to more than 1,500 bidders worldwide. The auction’s top two lots were Boba Fetts: the other was a highly graded, still-sealed action figure released by Kenner in 1979 on what’s referred to as a “21 Back B Star Wars Card,” which realized $84,375. There’s only one other Boba Fett with this AFA 95 grade in this galaxy or any other.

