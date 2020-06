EAST DENNIS, MASS. – Eldred’s may be synonymous with marine art, but the firm is no one-trick pony, and the top lot on the second day of its spring sale, June 12, was a very grounded bronze sculpture by Henry Spencer Moore (English, 1898-1986). Titled “Divided Head” and from the estate of a Rhode Island gentleman, it brought $137,500, including buyer’s premium, on a $50/100,000 estimate. Standing 13¾ inches high, the sculpture’s total height, including marble base, was 20¾ inches. There were many other interesting results in the two-day sale, which will be recapped in a later issue.