Henri Matisse Leads Capsule’s American and European Art Sale

NEW YORK CITY — On November 2, Capsule presented an auction of American and European art, featuring offerings from well-known artists from the Nineteenth through the Twenty-First Centuries. The works consisted of a diverse array of paintings, drawings and sculptures, as well as one Picasso vase. After a three-day viewing period, the auction closed with 70 percent of the 125 lots sold. The standout item in the sale was “Flowers in a Vase” by Henri Matisse which realized $71,875, smashing its high estimate ($40/60,000). The framed ink and watercolor on paper painting was paired with a certificate of authenticity by Georges Matisse, the artist’s great-grandson. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. More detailed coverage of this sale will be published in an upcoming issue.