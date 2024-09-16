Henner’s Weeping Woman Wins Favor In Ahlers & Ogletree September Estates Auction

ATLANTA, GA. — On September 12, Ahlers & Ogletree auctioned 388 lots from the estate of Gregory Crawford and, on September 13, the firm wrapped up their September Estates sales with 330 additional lots from various other collections. Jean-Jacques Henner’s (French, 1829-1905) mid Nineteenth Century painting of a nude redheaded woman titled either “The Distraught Woman” or “Weeping Magdalene” became the top lot after a phone buyer paid $27,900, including buyer’s premium, for the oil on canvas work ($2/4,00). Signed “JJ Henner” to the upper right and housed in a 23½-by-20¼-inch frame, the work had an old paper label reading “ai signe Henner et provenant de la collection de Mr Anglade de Paris (signed Henner and coming from the collection of Mr Anglade of Paris)” and other later labels from Christie’s and MCN International. Further review of the sales will be in a forthcoming issue.