Helmuth Stone’s Fine Art Makes Splash With Bidder Pool - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

SARASOTA, FLA. — More than 300 lots of American and European fine art, as well as a lifetime collection of art glass, crossed the block in Helmuth Stone Gallery’s Fine Art, Art Glass & Antiques auction conducted on June 22. “We were very pleased with the sale results,” said co-owner Austin Helmuth. “It was a good summer auction with competitive bidding throughout.”

Helmuth also noted that he bidding pool “was very eclectic, with bidders participating in over 83 different countries.”

“Suma,” an oil on canvas by David Davidovich Burliuk earned top lot status, surpassing its $10/20,000 estimate to achieve $24,375. Won buy an international bidder, it will be headed to Europe. Signed in Cyrillic and dated “1922” to the lower right, the painting depicted a village in Japan, where Burliuk was based from October 1920 to August 1922, and where he was “exhibiting widely and promoting the work of his colleagues from the Russian avant-garde milieu,” according to catalog notes.

The second highest price of the sale went to Edouard Léon Cortès’ oil on canvas titled “Place de la Republic en la Neige.” Signed to the lower right and authenticated through the Virtual Catalogue Raisonné for Edouard Léon Cortès, the work had provenance to a private Texas collection and Roughton Galleries in Dallas. It will head to a private collector in Colorado for $11,875.

Three Florida Highwayman paintings by Harold Newton were the first three lots of the day to cross the block. An early Highwayman painting of Newton’s was the highest earning of the three, securing the third-highest price of the sale at $11,250, thanks to an in-house bidder who collects Florida Highwaymen paintings. The palette knife and oil on canvas board work was signed lower right. Newton was a co-founder of the original Florida Highwaymen who, according to catalog notes, were “a well-known group of African American landscape artists [who] established a historical art movement in Fort Pierce, Fla.” Newton’s two additional works in the sale, both untitled, earned $7,500 and $7,188, respectively.

New York/Connecticut-based artist Bruce Crane continued the interest in landscapes with the two works of his on offer: an untitled tonalist landscape ($7,500) and “Autumn Sunshine” ($6,563), which were both purchased by the same bidder out of Florida. The former, a linen-lined oil on canvas depicting a field with trees, was signed to the lower left. The latter was an oil on canvas depicting a landscape in various shades of yellow.

Even more landscapes came from Henri Joseph Harpignies, a member of the Barbizon school. “Vue prise pres de Chartres” was the highest-earning work by the artist in the sale, purchased by a private buyer in France for $4,375. Painted in 1891, the Barbizon landscape — recognizable for its more realist style — was done in oil on canvas and was signed by the artist to the lower right. Harpignies’ oil on panel “Figure Seated Next to Woodland Pool,” earned $3,125, while the oil on canvas “Bords de l’allier” went unsold.

American artist Hunt Slonem was represented by two lots, which earned some of the highest prices in the sale. An early oil on canvas depicting birds in an atrium at the artist’s studio left the block for the higher price, $11,250. Originally acquired directly from the artist, the 1988 work will now reside with a private collector in Charlottesville, Va. Slonem, who is “recognized for his distinct neo-expressionist style,” according to catalog notes, has works that “can be found in the permanent collections of 250 museums around the world.” His other work on offer, “Mixed Breed,” flew on colorful wings to $6,563; it depicted a plethora of parrots on perches and was also acquired directly from the artist.

Sixteen lots of painted scrolls from the Chinese school were offered, with 12 finding new homes. The top three prices of the group went to a scroll with a bird ($813), one with a woman ($375) and another with a mountainous landscape ($250).

The lifetime collection of art glass offered spanned 14 lots, with five going unsold. Prices ranged from $75 for a Royal Worcester gilded porcelain vase made circa Nineteenth Century, to $281 for two Chinese Imari porcelain and bronze mounted vases. Another porcelain Royal Worcester vase, this one made in the 1880s, had a dragon handle and flew to $125.

Two vases made by Davenport, Calif.-based Lundberg Studios Art Glass crossed the block. A yellow and green example with a foliage design earned $281, while a multicolored example that was signed and dated “1999” on its base sold for $250. Maui, Hawaii-based art glass artist Rick Strini was represented by two pieces: a pair of art glass iridescent pulled feather vases ($188) and an art glass fan vase ($156).

Helmuth-Stone’s next sale will be in August, date forthcoming. Prices quoted include buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, 941-260-9703 or www.helmuthstone.com.