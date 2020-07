Helmuth Stone Bidders Flock To Rare Rembrandt Landscape Etching

SARASOTA, FLA. – Bringing the top price at Helmuth Stone Gallery’s July 5th Fine Art, Antique and Jewelry Auction was a circa 1650 drypoint etching by Rembrandt Van Rijn (1606-1669) titled “Landscape with Trees, Farm Buildings and a Tower,” which brought $22,385 from a long-time client of Helmuth Stone Gallery. The buyer is an active Rembrandt buyer who was bidding on the phone and prevailed against competition from multiple phone bidders as well as online bidders. The work was an impression of the fourth (final) state, and one of the rarest of Rembrandt’s larger landscape etchings, despite the fact that the artist took this plate through four different states. Very few impressions of this print have come up for auction in recent years and it came with an estimate of $8/12,000.

A more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.