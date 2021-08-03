Helmuth Stone Bidders Blow Moran Sailboat Painting To Lead

SARASOTA, FLA. – An atmospheric painting of New York harbor on a summer morning, by American artist Edward Moran (1829-1901) took top-lot honors at Helmuth Stone’s Fine Art, Important Asian Antiques and Illustrations sale on Sunday, August 1. The painting combined the background luminosity of the rising sun with black smoke from a neighboring tugboat to create an atmospheric scene typical of the artist’s most sought-after works. Titled “Summer Morning New York” and measuring 30 by 27 inches in the frame, the oil on canvas also had provenance to the Vallejo Gallery of Newport Beach, Calif. It doubled its estimate and closed at $32,000, going to a private collector in Nashville, Tenn. A sale recap will appear in a future issue.