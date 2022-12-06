Heavenly Results For Celestial Indicator At Bonhams Skinner Online Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Bonhams Skinner’s November 30 auction of clocks, watches and scientific instruments saw strong showings in the small collection of the Nineteenth and Twentieth Century celestial navigational and teaching instruments from a prominent collector in the Northeast. Top lot was a Henry Bryant celestial indicator, which sold for $10,838, including buyer’s premium. From the same consignor and produced about 100 years later than the indicator, a pair of electric time keeping systems took home $2,550 on a $1/1,500 estimate. Watch for further sale highlights in an upcoming issue.