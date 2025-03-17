Hearst Tapestries Steal Show At Brunk’s British & Continental Sale

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Eight circa 1625 French historical tapestries once belonging to publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, which were later given to the Brooklyn Museum, were the star of Brunk Auctions’ British & Continental auction on March 11. Achieving a cumulative $640,040, the group was led, at $184,500, by the panel depicting the Roman general Coriolanus, in front of a tribunal in the Forum. Woven by Franz van den Planken/Francois de La Planche, 1573-1627 and Marc Comans, 1563-1644, after designs by Henri Lerambert and possibly Laurent Guyot, the panel had been included in several publications and exhibited in the entrance hall of the Brooklyn Museum in 1954. After extensive bidding, a trade buyer, bidding by phone, prevailed over other competitors. It was the highest-selling lot in the 209-lot sale, which achieved an aggregate total of $1,270,160, with 90 percent of lots gaveling down successfully. All prices include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive sale review will appear in an upcoming issue.