FAIRFIELD, MAINE — A well documented painting by Martin Johnson Heade, illustrated in several books about the artist, “Florida Pastoral” sold for $363,000 at Jim Julia’s February 9–10 sale.

Set in an attractive frame, the painting appears in both books by Theodore Stebbins on the artist. and it drew strong presale interest. Other American paintings performed well, including works by Thomas Moran, Eastman Johnson, Norman Rockwell, Hayley Lever, artists of the Rockport school and more. One of the surprises of the day was a painting by Edward Hill, “Panoramic View Of The Mount Washington Valley,” that finished at $16,940, more than eight times its estimate.

A group of Chinese calligraphic couplets led the Asian arts portion of the sale. A strong selection of American furniture, weathervanes, Bellamy eagles, ship paintings, flags, silver and more did well. For certain items, seven or eight phone lines competed with bidders in the room and the internet.

A full report on the auction will follow in an upcoming edition.