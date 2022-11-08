Heade Heads Doyle American Art Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEW YORK CITY — A public institution paid $189,000 — the highest price in Doyle’s American Paintings and Print sale — for Martin Johnson Heade’s (American, 1819-1904) “Sunset on the Marshes” landscapes when it was offered on November 4. The 15-1/8-by-30¼-inch oil on canvas laid to Masonite landscape was not fresh to the market, having been sold by Phillips on December 6, 2002, but it will be included in Dr Theodore E. Stebbins Jr’s forthcoming revised edition of the Martin Johnson Heade catalogue raisonné and was consigned to Doyle as part of approximately 30 lots in the sale from what Doyle called “A Distinguished New York Collection.” It was part of two days of auctions dedicated to all things Americana, following a more than 350-lot sale of American furniture, silver and decorative arts, which combined to bring in more than $1.8 million for the auction house. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; a more extensive recap of both auctions will appear in a future issue.