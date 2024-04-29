Haskell Minnow Lures Big Bids At Blanchard’s

POTSDAM, N.Y. — On April 26, Blanchard’s Auction Service conducted a sale of fishing tackle and other sporting items. Competing with the more than 700 other lots offered, a very rare circa 1859 Minnow fishing lure by Riley Haskell of Painesville, Ohio, came out on top. The Minnow was complete with Haskell’s signature “rat tail” line tie treatment and had its original forged double trailing hook affixed to the Minnow’s free-spinning tail. Making $44,000 with buyer’s premium, this 4¾-inch-long trolling Minnow had embossed scale and fin detail with the maker’s stamp and patent date on the body. Co-owner Sue Blanchard reported, “We believe this to be a new auction record for this size Haskell Minnow.” Further discussion of the auction will be in an upcoming issue.